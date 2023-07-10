1847 Holdings LLC Inc. (EFSH) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -87.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EFSH has leaped by -45.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -39.03%.

The stock of 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is currently priced at $0.23. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.24 after opening at $0.23. The day’s lowest price was $0.22 before the stock closed at $0.22.

1847 Holdings LLC experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.77 on 08/02/22 and the lowest value was $0.22 on 07/07/23.

52-week price history of EFSH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. 1847 Holdings LLC’s current trading price is -97.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.22 and $8.77. The 1847 Holdings LLC’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 8.39 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10M and boasts a workforce of 246 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7750, with a change in price of -1.4821. Similarly, 1847 Holdings LLC recorded 372,923 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.67%.

EFSH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EFSH stands at 13.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.28.

EFSH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, 1847 Holdings LLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.87%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.63% and 4.31%, respectively.