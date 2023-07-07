YSG Stock Update: Yatsen Holding Limited’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Yatsen Holding Limited ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.20 on 07/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.82 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of YSG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Yatsen Holding Limited’s current trading price is -55.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.85%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.82 and $2.20. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 550.21M and boasts a workforce of 1837 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1672, with a change in price of -0.3754. Similarly, Yatsen Holding Limited recorded 1,449,927 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.81%.

Examining YSG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YSG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YSG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Yatsen Holding Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 55.21%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.64% and 20.61%, respectively.

YSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -33.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -35.88%. The price of YSG leaped by -4.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.45%.