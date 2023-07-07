Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s current trading price is -47.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.32 and $33.58 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.99 million over the last three months.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) stock is currently valued at $17.67. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $17.92 after opening at $16.92. The stock briefly dropped to $16.44 before ultimately closing at $16.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Xponential Fitness Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $33.58 on 05/01/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $12.32 on 07/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 831.02M and boasts a workforce of 310 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.58, with a change in price of -6.09. Similarly, Xponential Fitness Inc. recorded 870,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.63%.

XPOF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.57%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.50% and 19.48%, respectively.

XPOF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -22.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.09%. The price of XPOF decreased -30.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.15%.