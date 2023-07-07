Wipro Limited (WIT) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wipro Limited’s current trading price is -14.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.32 and $5.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.42 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.93 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Wipro Limited (WIT) is currently priced at $4.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.78 after opening at $4.77. The day’s lowest price was $4.74 before the stock closed at $4.77.

Wipro Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.54 on 08/12/22 and a low of $4.32 for the same time frame on 04/19/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wipro Limited (WIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.83B and boasts a workforce of 250000 employees.

Wipro Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Wipro Limited as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 9 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.65, with a change in price of -0.13. Similarly, Wipro Limited recorded 1,839,210 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WIT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

WIT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wipro Limited over the last 50 days is 60.42%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 65.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.79% and 68.96%, respectively.

WIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.15% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WIT has leaped by -1.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.93%.