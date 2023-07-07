WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -11.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.60%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $31.30 and $53.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.0 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is $47.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $47.35 after an opening price of $47.13. The stock briefly fell to $46.31 before ending the session at $46.77.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $53.46 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $31.30 on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.44B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.33, with a change in price of -3.20. Similarly, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. recorded 2,125,462 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.32%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WSC stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.84.

WSC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 85.47%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 55.47% and 65.34% respectively.

WSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 5.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.56%. The price of WSC fallen by 3.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.11%.