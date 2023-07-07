Union Pacific Corporation Inc. (UNP) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.00%. The price of UNP increased 3.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.83%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock is currently valued at $202.96. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $203.01 after opening at $202.03. The stock briefly dropped to $200.60 before ultimately closing at $202.51.

Union Pacific Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $242.35 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $183.69 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of UNP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Union Pacific Corporation’s current trading price is -16.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$183.69 and $242.35. The Union Pacific Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.45 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.53B and boasts a workforce of 31471 employees.

Union Pacific Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Union Pacific Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 198.83, with a change in price of -2.66. Similarly, Union Pacific Corporation recorded 3,075,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.29%.

UNP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNP stands at 2.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

UNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Union Pacific Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 74.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.59% and 77.60%, respectively.