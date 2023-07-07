UGI Corporation (UGI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. UGI Corporation’s current trading price is -40.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.26 and $43.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.95 million over the last three months.

The stock price for UGI Corporation (UGI) currently stands at $26.12. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.72 after starting at $26.50. The stock’s lowest price was $26.26 before closing at $26.51.

UGI Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $43.75 on 08/02/22 and a low of $26.26 for the same time frame on 07/07/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

UGI Corporation (UGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.51B and boasts a workforce of 4700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.23, with a change in price of -13.31. Similarly, UGI Corporation recorded 1,696,865 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UGI stands at 1.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.33.

UGI Stock Stochastic Average

UGI Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.59%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.68% and 14.53%, respectively.

UGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -29.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.38%. The price of UGI leaped by -8.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.72%.