UA’s Stock Dilemma: Under Armour Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Under Armour Inc. (UA) currently has a stock price of $6.76. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.65 after opening at $6.59. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.52 before it closed at $6.65.

In terms of market performance, Under Armour Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.41 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value was $5.74 on 09/30/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of UA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Under Armour Inc.’s current trading price is -40.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.74 and $11.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Under Armour Inc. (UA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.06B and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Under Armour Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Under Armour Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.67, with a change in price of -2.60. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 3,103,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.87%.

UA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Under Armour Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 18.51%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.13% and 35.93%, respectively.

UA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -24.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UA has leaped by -4.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.89%.