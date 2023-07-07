Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Triumph Group Inc.’s current trading price is -31.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.84 and $16.87. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.51 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.06 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is $11.58. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $12.26 after opening at $12.26. It dipped to a low of $11.305 before ultimately closing at $12.33.

Triumph Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $16.87 on 08/03/22, with the lowest value being $7.84 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 757.80M and boasts a workforce of 445 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.57, with a change in price of -0.69. Similarly, Triumph Group Inc. recorded 1,048,704 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.62%.

TGI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Triumph Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 66.12%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 22.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 59.53% and 73.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TGI has leaped by -2.11%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.23%.