Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tidewater Inc.’s current trading price is 4.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 235.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.51 and $56.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.62 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) stock is currently valued at $58.82. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $54.485 after opening at $53.96. The stock briefly dropped to $52.15 before ultimately closing at $54.36.

Tidewater Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $56.19 on 07/07/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $17.51 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.63B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Tidewater Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Tidewater Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.75, with a change in price of +12.74. Similarly, Tidewater Inc. recorded 739,287 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

TDW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tidewater Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.67%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.38% and 87.07%, respectively.

TDW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 59.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 72.90%. The price of TDW increased 21.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.85%.