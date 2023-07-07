The Significance of Moving Averages in Campbell Soup Company Inc. (CPB) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPB has leaped by -10.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.54%.

The stock of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is currently priced at $46.02. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $46.35 after opening at $45.88. The day’s lowest price was $45.63 before the stock closed at $45.98.

Campbell Soup Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $57.78 on 12/28/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $44.76 on 06/28/23.

52-week price history of CPB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Campbell Soup Company’s current trading price is -20.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$44.76 and $57.78. The Campbell Soup Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 2.26 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.67B and boasts a workforce of 14700 employees.

Campbell Soup Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Campbell Soup Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.94, with a change in price of -4.49. Similarly, Campbell Soup Company recorded 2,444,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.89%.

CPB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPB stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

CPB Stock Stochastic Average

Campbell Soup Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.14%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.20% and 22.66%, respectively.