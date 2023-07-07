The Significance of Moving Averages in Aspen Aerogels Inc. Inc. (ASPN) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASPN has fallen by 11.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.28%.

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is currently priced at $7.78. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.23 after opening at $8.22. The day’s lowest price was $7.35 before the stock closed at $8.30.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.11 on 08/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.41 on 04/20/23.

52-week price history of ASPN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s current trading price is -48.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.41 and $15.11. The Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.93 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 533.09M and boasts a workforce of 533 employees.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Aspen Aerogels Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.80, with a change in price of -2.28. Similarly, Aspen Aerogels Inc. recorded 1,040,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.66%.

ASPN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASPN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

ASPN Stock Stochastic Average

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 71.43%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.60% and 75.85%, respectively.