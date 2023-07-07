The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Shares Reel: -2.99% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 101.02B Market Cap

The stock price for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) currently stands at $313.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $318.64 after starting at $318.00. The stock’s lowest price was $312.84 before closing at $320.05.

The market performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $389.58 on 11/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $277.84 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of GS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current trading price is -19.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.65%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $277.84 and $389.58. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.9 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.02B and boasts a workforce of 45400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 332.56, with a change in price of -54.99. Similarly, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recorded 2,425,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.94%.

Examining GS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GS stands at 8.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.32.

GS Stock Stochastic Average

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.09% and 33.97%, respectively.

GS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.60%. The price of GS leaped by -2.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.21%.