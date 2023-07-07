The EXPE Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Expedia Group Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) stock is currently valued at $109.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $109.86 after opening at $109.24. The stock briefly dropped to $107.65 before ultimately closing at $111.54.

Expedia Group Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $124.95 on 02/02/23 and a low of $82.39 for the same time frame on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of EXPE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Expedia Group Inc.’s current trading price is -12.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $82.39 to $124.95. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Expedia Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.59 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.22B and boasts a workforce of 16500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Expedia Group Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Expedia Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.75, with a change in price of -8.71. Similarly, Expedia Group Inc. recorded 2,662,372 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.40%.

Examining EXPE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.41.

EXPE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Expedia Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 70.69% and 77.81% respectively.

EXPE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.32%. The price of EXPE increased 1.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.62%.