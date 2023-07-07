Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sysco Corporation’s current trading price is -16.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.17%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $69.22 and $88.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.49 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has a stock price of $74.18. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $74.45 after an opening price of $73.52. The day’s lowest price was $73.04, and it closed at $74.28.

Sysco Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $88.84 on 07/20/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $69.22 on 05/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.45B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.60, with a change in price of -2.28. Similarly, Sysco Corporation recorded 2,329,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYY stands at 6.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.51.

SYY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sysco Corporation over the last 50 days is 57.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.80% and 89.96%, respectively.

SYY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SYY has fallen by 2.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.80%.