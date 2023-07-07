Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Syneos Health Inc.’s current trading price is -47.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.89 and $79.77. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) currently stands at $42.23. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $42.23 after starting at $42.10. The stock’s lowest price was $42.06 before closing at $42.17.

In terms of market performance, Syneos Health Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $79.77 on 08/01/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $22.89 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.38B and boasts a workforce of 28768 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.13, with a change in price of +5.58. Similarly, Syneos Health Inc. recorded 2,339,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYNH stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

SYNH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Syneos Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.87%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.85% and 89.59%, respectively.

SYNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.24%. The price of SYNH fallen by 1.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.09%.