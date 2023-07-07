Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -12.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.41%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.16 and $8.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.45 million over the last 3 months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.99 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.16 on 09/01/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.86B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.01, with a change in price of +0.36. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 3,046,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.70%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sprott Physical Silver Trust over the last 50 days is 21.38%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 39.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.56% and 33.26%, respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PSLV has leaped by -2.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.46%.