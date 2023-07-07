Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -12.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $76.16 and $123.69. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.0 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.89 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Skyworks Solutions Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $123.69 on 02/07/23, while the lowest value was $76.16 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.03B and boasts a workforce of 11150 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.83, with a change in price of -12.18. Similarly, Skyworks Solutions Inc. recorded 1,808,698 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.08%.

How SWKS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWKS stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

SWKS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Skyworks Solutions Inc. over the last 50 days is at 81.67%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.71% and 81.07%, respectively.

SWKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.10%. The price of SWKS increased 5.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.50%.