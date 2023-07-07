SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SITE Centers Corp.’s current trading price is -13.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.42 and $15.58. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.86 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is $13.45. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $13.385 after opening at $13.15. It dipped to a low of $12.995 before ultimately closing at $13.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SITE Centers Corp.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $15.58 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $10.42 on 09/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.72B and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.44, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, SITE Centers Corp. recorded 1,882,531 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.57%.

How SITC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SITC stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

SITC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SITE Centers Corp. over the past 50 days is 97.66%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.97%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.05% and 90.41%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SITC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -1.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SITC has fallen by 5.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.24%.