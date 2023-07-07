SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. SES AI Corporation’s current trading price is -56.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.02%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.33 and $6.42. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.26 million over the last three months.

SES AI Corporation (SES) current stock price is $2.78. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.48 after opening at $2.41. The stock’s lowest point was $2.23 before it closed at $2.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SES AI Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.42 on 10/20/22, with the lowest value being $1.33 on 05/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 903.55M and boasts a workforce of 200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.32, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, SES AI Corporation recorded 951,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.17%.

How SES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SES stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SES Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SES AI Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 98.61%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.42% and 80.59%, respectively.

SES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -15.50%. The price of SES increased 31.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.35%.