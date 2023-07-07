Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Inc. (REXR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.45%. The price of REXR leaped by -2.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.29%.

The stock price for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) currently stands at $51.71. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $52.36 after starting at $52.28. The stock’s lowest price was $51.28 before closing at $52.33.

In terms of market performance, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $68.68 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $48.74 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of REXR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current trading price is -24.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$48.74 and $68.68. The Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.85 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.18B and boasts a workforce of 223 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.05, with a change in price of -10.75. Similarly, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. recorded 1,648,339 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.26%.

REXR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REXR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

REXR Stock Stochastic Average

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.44%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.88% and 61.67%, respectively.