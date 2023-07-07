REVB’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is $0.85. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.9299 after opening at $0.911. It dipped to a low of $0.7934 before ultimately closing at $0.93.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $63.70 on 07/25/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.90, recorded on 07/06/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of REVB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -98.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.90 and $63.70. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.20M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3818, with a change in price of -1.9120. Similarly, Revelation Biosciences Inc. recorded 563,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.28%.

REVB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REVB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

REVB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is at 10.57%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 14.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.74% and 13.28%, respectively.

REVB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -87.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -87.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of REVB has leaped by -16.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.22%.