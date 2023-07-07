Rapid7 Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.48B Market Cap

The current stock price for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is $41.98. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $43.34 after opening at $42.265. It dipped to a low of $41.89 before ultimately closing at $44.42.

The market performance of Rapid7 Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $74.88 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $26.49, recorded on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of RPD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Rapid7 Inc.’s current trading price is -43.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $26.49 and $74.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.87 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.48B and boasts a workforce of 2623 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.87, with a change in price of -9.05. Similarly, Rapid7 Inc. recorded 1,058,393 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.73%.

RPD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Rapid7 Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 8.54%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.88% and 37.96%, respectively.

RPD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 23.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RPD has leaped by -11.40%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.47%.