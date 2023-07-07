Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Proterra Inc.’s current trading price is -85.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.91 and $7.70. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.39 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.11 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is $1.13. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.20 after an opening price of $1.19. The stock briefly fell to $1.115 before ending the session at $1.21.

Proterra Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.70 on 11/14/22 and the lowest value was $0.91 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 248.51M and boasts a workforce of 1247 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8520, with a change in price of -3.3700. Similarly, Proterra Inc. recorded 2,580,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTRA stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PTRA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Proterra Inc. over the last 50 days is 34.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 21.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.44% and 41.48%, respectively.

PTRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -70.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -69.79%. The price of PTRA leaped by 0.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.59%.