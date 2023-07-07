Planet Fitness Inc.’s Shares Reel: -12.56% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 5.78B Market Cap

The stock price for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) currently stands at $66.31. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $66.08 after starting at $65.36. The stock’s lowest price was $64.84 before closing at $66.06.

The market performance of Planet Fitness Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $85.90 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $54.15 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of PLNT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Planet Fitness Inc.’s current trading price is -22.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.45%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $54.15 and $85.90. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.47 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.78B and boasts a workforce of 2795 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Planet Fitness Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 73.71, with a change in price of -14.99. Similarly, Planet Fitness Inc. recorded 1,226,961 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.43%.

PLNT Stock Stochastic Average

Planet Fitness Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.08%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.08% and 31.81%, respectively.

PLNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.97%. The price of PLNT leaped by -1.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.13%.