Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s current trading price is -48.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.29 and $17.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.3 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.9 million over the last three months.

At present, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has a stock price of $8.76. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.985 after an opening price of $8.94. The day’s lowest price was $8.72, and it closed at $9.06.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $17.11 on 08/17/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.29 on 05/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.00B and boasts a workforce of 29000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.45, with a change in price of -2.38. Similarly, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. recorded 2,941,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOOF stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

WOOF Stock Stochastic Average

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 42.36%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.60% and 86.69%, respectively.

WOOF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WOOF has fallen by 9.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.