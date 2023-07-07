Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Organon & Co.’s current trading price is -41.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.87 and $34.23. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.26 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.99 million observed over the last three months.

Organon & Co. (OGN) currently has a stock price of $19.92. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $20.27 after opening at $20.21. The lowest recorded price for the day was $19.82 before it closed at $20.55.

Organon & Co.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $34.23 on 07/07/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $18.87 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Organon & Co. (OGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.00B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Organon & Co.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Organon & Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.55, with a change in price of -9.14. Similarly, Organon & Co. recorded 2,152,393 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.45%.

OGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Organon & Co. over the past 50 days is 17.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 42.50% and 55.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

OGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OGN has leaped by -1.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.45%.