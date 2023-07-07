NEXT’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 73.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 80.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NEXT has fallen by 53.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.58%.

At present, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has a stock price of $8.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.33 after an opening price of $8.22. The day’s lowest price was $8.0599, and it closed at $8.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NextDecade Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.95 on 08/18/22 and a low of $3.92 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of NEXT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NextDecade Corporation’s current trading price is -4.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.92 and $8.95. The NextDecade Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.21B and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.11, with a change in price of +1.41. Similarly, NextDecade Corporation recorded 1,340,948 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.86%.

NEXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEXT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NEXT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, NextDecade Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 96.72%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.72%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.10% and 92.10%, respectively.