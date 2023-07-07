LLY Stock: Exploring Eli Lilly and Company’s Growth

The stock price for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) currently stands at $463.21. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $467.60 after starting at $463.12. The stock’s lowest price was $461.62 before closing at $465.70.

Eli Lilly and Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $469.87 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $296.32 on 09/21/22.

52-week price history of LLY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Eli Lilly and Company’s current trading price is -1.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $296.32 to $469.87. In the Healthcare sector, the Eli Lilly and Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 434.23B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Eli Lilly and Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 388.75, with a change in price of +121.42. Similarly, Eli Lilly and Company recorded 3,088,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.52%.

Examining LLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LLY stands at 1.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.69.

LLY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Eli Lilly and Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.29%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.88% and 82.79% respectively.

LLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.91%. The price of LLY fallen by 4.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.98%.