Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kopin Corporation’s current trading price is -23.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.94 and $2.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.96 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is $1.91. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.015 after an opening price of $2.00. The stock briefly fell to $1.90 before ending the session at $2.03.

Kopin Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.50 on 06/01/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.94 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 84.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 212.34M and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.37, with a change in price of +0.66. Similarly, Kopin Corporation recorded 736,593 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KOPN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KOPN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kopin Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.76%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.21% and 39.13%, respectively.

KOPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 54.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 58.26%. The price of KOPN leaped by -8.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.13%.