Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s current trading price is -42.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.28%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $25.99 and $54.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.22 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is currently priced at $31.78. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $30.545 after opening at $30.11. The day’s lowest price was $29.81 before the stock closed at $30.53.

Kilroy Realty Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $54.95 on 07/28/22 and a low of $25.99 for the same time frame on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.58B and boasts a workforce of 259 employees.

Kilroy Realty Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Kilroy Realty Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.84, with a change in price of -8.15. Similarly, Kilroy Realty Corporation recorded 1,296,910 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KRC stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

KRC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Kilroy Realty Corporation over the last 50 days is 99.47%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.94% and 83.32%, respectively.

KRC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KRC has fallen by 10.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.62%.