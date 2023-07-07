KDNY Stock: Exploring Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) currently stands at $39.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $39.44 after starting at $38.61. The stock’s lowest price was $38.57 before closing at $38.70.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $38.86 on 07/06/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $17.31 on 07/12/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of KDNY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is 0.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $17.31 to $38.86. In the Healthcare sector, the Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.44 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 75.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.63B and boasts a workforce of 214 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.02, with a change in price of +14.80. Similarly, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,113,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.61%.

Examining KDNY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KDNY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KDNY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.96%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 98.77% and 98.63% respectively.

KDNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 54.17%. The price of KDNY fallen by 56.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.76%.