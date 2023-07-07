Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current trading price is -23.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.28%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.08 and $6.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.12 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is currently priced at $4.88. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.66 after opening at $4.62. The day’s lowest price was $4.52 before the stock closed at $4.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.34 on 01/18/23 and the lowest value was $3.08 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.32B and boasts a workforce of 2505 employees.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Hudbay Minerals Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.90, with a change in price of -0.25. Similarly, Hudbay Minerals Inc. recorded 2,357,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBM stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

HBM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.97%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.97% and 33.39% respectively.

HBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HBM has fallen by 3.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.06%.