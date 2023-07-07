Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s current trading price is -85.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.30 and $2.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) stock is currently valued at $0.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.41 after opening at $0.41. The stock briefly dropped to $0.3625 before ultimately closing at $0.38.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.65 on 02/10/23 and the lowest value was $0.30 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.48M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7532, with a change in price of -0.7850. Similarly, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. recorded 1,542,804 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HILS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HILS Stock Stochastic Average

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.89%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.68% and 50.50%, respectively.

HILS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 15.87%. The price of HILS increased 14.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.95%.