Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.: Analyzing GGAL Stock Trends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) current stock price is $16.11. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $17.32 after opening at $17.17. The stock’s lowest point was $15.81 before it closed at $17.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $18.16 on 06/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.50 on 07/21/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of GGAL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current trading price is -11.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 192.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.50 and $18.16. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.74B and boasts a workforce of 9275 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.86, with a change in price of +3.41. Similarly, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. recorded 678,365 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.85%.

GGAL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GGAL stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

GGAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. over the past 50 days is 72.59%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.47% and 83.35%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GGAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 72.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 76.23%. The price of GGAL increased 30.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.51%.