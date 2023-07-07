GEHC’s Financial Health: Exploring GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has a current stock price of $79.12. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $80.27 after opening at $80.00. The stock’s low for the day was $79.00, and it eventually closed at $80.65.

52-week price history of GEHC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -9.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $53.00 and $87.83. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.04 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.29B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.29, with a change in price of +10.71. Similarly, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. recorded 2,667,748 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.66%.

GEHC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEHC stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

GEHC Stock Stochastic Average

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.55%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.81% and 63.33%, respectively.

GEHC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 35.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 41.29%. The price of GEHC leaped by -1.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.50%.