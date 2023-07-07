FRZA’s Market Whiplash: 15.63% YTD Rise, -49.32% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 21.31%. The price of FRZA decreased -49.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.31%.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) stock is currently valued at $1.48. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.565 after opening at $1.43. The stock briefly dropped to $1.33 before ultimately closing at $1.45.

52-week price history of FRZA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Forza X1 Inc.’s current trading price is -90.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.06 and $15.00. The Forza X1 Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.81 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.18M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3709, with a change in price of -0.1058. Similarly, Forza X1 Inc. recorded 1,730,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.67%.

FRZA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRZA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

FRZA Stock Stochastic Average

Forza X1 Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.35%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.64% and 10.48%, respectively.