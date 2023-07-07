Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fastenal Company’s current trading price is -2.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.73 and $59.29 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.92 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.12 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Fastenal Company (FAST) is $57.77. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $57.84 after an opening price of $57.76. The stock briefly fell to $57.16 before ending the session at $58.25.

Fastenal Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $59.29 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $43.73 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fastenal Company (FAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.72B and boasts a workforce of 20262 employees.

Fastenal Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fastenal Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.01, with a change in price of +5.61. Similarly, Fastenal Company recorded 3,073,413 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FAST stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

FAST Stock Stochastic Average

Fastenal Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 78.25%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.10% and 85.59%, respectively.

FAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 22.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.88%. The price of FAST fallen by 4.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.50%.