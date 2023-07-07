Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dynatrace Inc.’s current trading price is -1.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.54 and $52.99 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.0 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.89 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is $51.96. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $51.39 after an opening price of $51.00. The stock briefly fell to $50.30 before ending the session at $51.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dynatrace Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $52.99 on 06/05/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $31.54 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.99B and boasts a workforce of 4180 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.11, with a change in price of +8.75. Similarly, Dynatrace Inc. recorded 2,679,213 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DT Stock Stochastic Average

Dynatrace Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.63% and 51.10%, respectively.

DT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 35.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 34.65%. The price of DT leaped by -1.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.90%.