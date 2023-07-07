CZR Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is $47.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $48.34 after an opening price of $48.26. The stock briefly fell to $46.76 before ending the session at $49.23.

In terms of market performance, Caesars Entertainment Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $56.75 on 02/03/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $31.31 on 10/03/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CZR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s current trading price is -16.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $31.31 to $56.75. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.84B and boasts a workforce of 49000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.69, with a change in price of -6.29. Similarly, Caesars Entertainment Inc. recorded 2,937,046 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.74%.

Examining CZR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CZR stands at 7.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.10.

CZR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Caesars Entertainment Inc. over the last 50 days is 62.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 36.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.95% and 75.98%, respectively.

CZR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 13.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.99%. The price of CZR fallen by 2.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.55%.