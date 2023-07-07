Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cue Health Inc.’s current trading price is -93.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.36 and $5.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.9 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is $0.35. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.39 after an opening price of $0.39. The stock briefly fell to $0.3502 before ending the session at $0.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cue Health Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.10 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.36 on 07/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -81.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.56M and boasts a workforce of 1515 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2721, with a change in price of -1.9598. Similarly, Cue Health Inc. recorded 653,919 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLTH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HLTH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cue Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.00%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 7.48% and 7.02% respectively.

HLTH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -83.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -83.56%. The price of HLTH leaped by -33.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.53%.