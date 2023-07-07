CP: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 5.17%. The price of CP increased 1.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.33%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) current stock price is $78.75. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $79.79 after opening at $79.41. The stock’s lowest point was $78.12 before it closed at $80.28.

The market performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $83.44 on 05/16/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $65.17, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s current trading price is -5.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.85%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $65.17 and $83.44. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.23 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.97 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.83B and boasts a workforce of 12935 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 78.20, with a change in price of +1.17. Similarly, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited recorded 2,024,447 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.51%.

CP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CP stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

CP Stock Stochastic Average

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 42.25%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.01% and 87.42%, respectively.