Charter Communications Inc. Inc. (CHTR) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CHTR has fallen by 11.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.44%.

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is currently priced at $371.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $372.05 after opening at $362.38. The day’s lowest price was $362.13 before the stock closed at $367.65.

Charter Communications Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $496.37 on 07/21/22 and the lowest value was $297.66 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CHTR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Charter Communications Inc.’s current trading price is -25.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$297.66 and $496.37. The Charter Communications Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.47B and boasts a workforce of 101700 employees.

Charter Communications Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Charter Communications Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 349.60, with a change in price of -22.00. Similarly, Charter Communications Inc. recorded 1,072,466 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.59%.

CHTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHTR stands at 10.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.19.

CHTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Charter Communications Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.88%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.05%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.64% and 93.50%, respectively.