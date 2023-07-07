Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cepton Inc.’s current trading price is -83.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.32 and $2.76 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is $0.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.5623 after an opening price of $0.5238. The stock briefly fell to $0.4661 before ending the session at $0.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cepton Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.76 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.32 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.15M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5655, with a change in price of -0.7589. Similarly, Cepton Inc. recorded 723,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.95%.

CPTN Stock Stochastic Average

Cepton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.04%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.57% and 34.55%, respectively.

CPTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -63.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -64.69%. The price of CPTN fallen by 8.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.88%.