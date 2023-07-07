Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -80.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.77 and $12.98. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.45 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.34 million observed over the last three months.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) currently has a stock price of $2.59. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.84 after opening at $2.84. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.57 before it closed at $2.86.

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.98 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.77 on 07/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 148.67M and boasts a workforce of 106 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.16, with a change in price of -8.77. Similarly, Cara Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,138,996 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.20%.

How CARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CARA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CARA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cara Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.95%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.72% and 6.00%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -75.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -76.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CARA has leaped by -18.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.52%.