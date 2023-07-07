Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Arista Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -11.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $94.90 and $178.36. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.33 million observed over the last three months.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) currently has a stock price of $158.40. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $159.65 after opening at $157.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $156.7249 before it closed at $158.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arista Networks Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $178.36 on 05/30/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $94.90 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.93B and boasts a workforce of 3612 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Arista Networks Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Arista Networks Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 153.27, with a change in price of +25.10. Similarly, Arista Networks Inc. recorded 3,097,365 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.84%.

How ANET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Arista Networks Inc. over the past 50 days is 57.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.36%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.87% and 45.72%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ANET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 30.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ANET has leaped by -0.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.56%.