ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s current trading price is -19.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $19.25 and $32.49. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.25 million observed over the last three months.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) current stock price is $26.24. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $26.055 after opening at $25.94. The stock’s lowest point was $25.46 before it closed at $25.87.

In terms of market performance, ArcelorMittal S.A. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.49 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value was $19.25 on 09/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.89B and boasts a workforce of 190000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ArcelorMittal S.A.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating ArcelorMittal S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.14, with a change in price of -2.54. Similarly, ArcelorMittal S.A. recorded 2,342,927 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.83%.

How MT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MT stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

MT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ArcelorMittal S.A. over the last 50 days is at 38.69%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 23.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.53% and 21.98%, respectively.

MT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 0.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.53%. The price of MT decreased -1.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.51%.