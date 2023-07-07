Aptiv PLC Inc. (APTV) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APTV has fallen by 13.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.67%.

The current stock price for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $104.88. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $106.25 after opening at $106.15. It dipped to a low of $103.91 before ultimately closing at $103.47.

The stock market performance of Aptiv PLC has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $124.88 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $77.96, recorded on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of APTV Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Aptiv PLC’s current trading price is -16.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.53%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $77.96 and $124.88. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.23 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.08 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.75B and boasts a workforce of 160000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Aptiv PLC

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Aptiv PLC as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 104.21, with a change in price of -11.13. Similarly, Aptiv PLC recorded 2,012,729 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.59%.

APTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APTV stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

APTV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Aptiv PLC over the last 50 days is presently at 93.00%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.99% and 92.89%, respectively.