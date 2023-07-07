Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -6.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.49%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $133.48 and $198.24. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 4.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.4 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $186.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $187.96 after opening at $186.90. It dipped to a low of $184.571 before ultimately closing at $190.00.

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $198.24 on 04/04/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $133.48 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 93.57B and boasts a workforce of 24450 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Analog Devices Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Analog Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 185.71, with a change in price of +7.67. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,508,333 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.30%.

How ADI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

Analog Devices Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 70.08%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.48% and 81.81%, respectively.

ADI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ADI has fallen by 6.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.95%.