American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. American International Group Inc.’s current trading price is -11.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $45.66 and $64.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.17 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.03 million over the last three months.

The stock price for American International Group Inc. (AIG) currently stands at $57.60. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $57.67 after starting at $57.16. The stock’s lowest price was $56.97 before closing at $57.71.

American International Group Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $64.88 on 01/09/23 and a low of $45.66 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.15B and boasts a workforce of 26200 employees.

American International Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating American International Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.34, with a change in price of -3.27. Similarly, American International Group Inc. recorded 4,822,860 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIG stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

AIG Stock Stochastic Average

American International Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.20%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.20% and 85.65%, respectively.

AIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.47%. The price of AIG fallen by 6.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.02%.